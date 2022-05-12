 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms once again in our forecast for Friday

  • 0
Isolated to scattered storms on our Friday, a few which will be hefty at times

We saw some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms today across our area. Some were on the strong to severe side at times. Large hail and some strong and gusty winds were the main culprits with these thunderstorms.

As we go through the next several days, we will see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms as the rule across our area. Some of the rainfall may be briefly on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the heavy and hefty side at times with strong and gusty winds, along with large hail as the main culprits. We will otherwise see variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies as the rule.

Most of our high temperatures will be in the middle 80s to lower 90s. While most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s across the board.

We will see the chances for some of the isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms fade a bit as some high pressure will gradually build into our area. This could give our area some of the warmest and hottest temperatures of the season.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you