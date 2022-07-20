Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday

More heat advisories are going to continue to be in effect off and on over the next several days. Today certainly was not out of the question, one of the hotter days that we have seen this, Summer. We saw most of the high temperatures top off in the 97-to-102-degree category. While most of the heat index values have been up around 110 degrees.
We will see a little bit of a cold front and some disturbed weather this evening and into our Thursday. This will give our area a slight chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the rain areas may be on the heavy side at times, a few of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. Otherwise, we will see generally variably cloudy skies.
All in all, with the lack of any organized areas of rainfall and the chances of seeing more sunshine than not. Expect those temperatures (especially high temperatures) to really warm up once again. We will see most of the high temperatures well into the 90s to around the lower 100s. We will see the heat index in many areas top off in the 104-to-115-degree category. Some towns will be a little bit hotter at times.
All in all, this latest heat event will work its way well into the month of August. This will leave July most likely the hottest month ever in the history of Tupelo. Not, just month of July. We are talking one of the hottest month ever in history. So, please be careful as you venture out and about over the next several days.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link