Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. &&