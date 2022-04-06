Isolated to scattered hefty thunderstorms possible on our Wednesday

All in all, we do have some potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms to pop up in our area as we go through the day today. By far the greatest chances will be off to the east of our area. However, all it takes is one thunderstorm to spoil the bunch. That isolated chance for some strong to severe thunderstorm activity should keep us in the stay weather aware category for most of the day.
Most of this potential activity will be out of our area by mid to late afternoon. All of this will be due to the passage of a pretty strong cold front. Temperatures will drop considerably after the frontal passage, so do not be fooled by the mild temperatures this morning . . . . . You will see some colder temperatures in your forecast by later today, considerably colder.
We will see high pressure build back into our weather forecast on later portions of our Wednesday night and into our Thursday morning. This will once again clear out our skies and we will stay generally calm into our weekend.
By the way, more of the strong to severe thunderstorms possible next week.
- Timing: Through mid afternoon
- Movement: Mostly west to east movement of thunderstorms
- Impacts: Strong and gusty winds the most likely form of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes and isolated hail at times.