Isolated Thunderstorms Continue Overnight

Isolated thunderstorms continue to move across our area, but are remaining below severe limits. Still, gusty winds, heavy rain, and possibly small hail can be expected with each individual cell. These thunderstorms will continue to pop up throughout the afternoon and overnight. Temperatures will still be around average in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Severe weather is possible for the end of our work week as we are currently under a slight risk (Level 2/5). The main threats with this system will be large hail and strong wind along with heavy rainfall. Timing for this event looks to be pre-dawn Friday morning with a chance for redevelopment Friday afternoon. Timing and impacts will continue to be monitored as we head into tomorrow. Temperatures will also be back in the 90s for some of us which is right around average for this time of year.
The weekend will be the typical summer forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, low 90s with isolated showers expected each day. There is the possibility of severe weather for Sunday with the main threats looking to be wind and hail. We are continuing to monitor this system for timing and impacts as we get closer. Outside of the severe weather threat, it will be hot and muggy this weekend which is nothing new for this time of year.