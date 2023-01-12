Isolated showers stick around, but clear out and bring much cooler temperatures

After a morning filled with strong storms, somewhat calmer weather is on the horizon. The cold front that brought this initial line of storms will have a few isolated showers on the back end. Cloud cover will remain prominent for us all with temperatures on the decline throughout the rest of the day. Any evening plans may need an extra layer as we head overnight.
Cold air continues to settle in for early Friday morning with temperatures starting in the mid 30s. It's not inconceivable to have a flake or two near the Tennessee state line but meaningful moisture is limited. High temperatures should make it into the mid 40s by Friday afternoon, with windchill temperatures likely only in the mid 30s making Friday a rather chilly day.
Saturday is our coldest morning going forward with temperatures starting in the mid 20s and high temperatures reaching only the upper 40s and low 50s. We will likely be partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions, but enough cold air is still in place that temperatures remain a little below our average for this time of the year.
Sunday starts in the low 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon under increasing cloud cover.
Our next rain chances arrive by Monday of next week, it should arrive late in the day. There could be a few showers Monday evening, but the bulk of the rainfall will be into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Temperatures are likely to peak in the 60s on Monday, Tuesday, and possibly also Wednesday. Additional rain chances and thunderstorms are likely for the middle of next week.