Isolated showers remain possible heading into Sunday

A few more scattered showers will move through the area heading into this evening. These storms will remain below severe limits, but will contain brief, heavy rainfall and a few strong wind gusts. Showers and storms will clear out overnight, but isolated development is still possible. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s.
Sunday sees isolated showers once again highlight the day. These will remain below severe limits, but could bring some more heavy rainfall. The majority of the storm activity will be towards the afternoon. The air will continue to feel hot and muggy with temperatures rising into the low to mid 90s. So, just your average summer day in Mississippi.
Heading into next week, much drier air moves into our area. There will still be a risk for brief, isolated showers Monday. After that, however, dry air and sunny skies move in place lasting all the way through the midweek. This is due to bits and pieces of high pressure moving into the area.
Unfortunately, next week's forecast cannot be ideal because the heat will pick back up to above average levels. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s by midweek and low temperatures will be into the upper 70s. On top of that, the heat index will be even higher. We will see heat index values around 110-115 degrees which will result in multiple heat advisories being issued. Basically, it will be the opposite of what we have had over the past couple of days. Make sure to plan a trip to the pool or lake to beat the heat this week!