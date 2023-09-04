Isolated showers possible once again for Tuesday

Labor Day comes to a close with a few isolated showers across our area. The majority of us will continue to stay dry, however, as the best chances remain out west. Temperatures will feel comfortable overnight as they drop into the low to mid 70s. There will be a few clouds in the sky covering up the stars, but we should stay dry for the most part overnight.
Tuesday sees temperatures similar to what we saw during Labor Day. They're expected to reach into the upper 80s with a few of us in the low 90s. We could see a few isolated showers pop up throughout the day, but a lot of us stay dry through the duration of the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the common theme across the area.
Temperatures will continue to warm up by midweek all the way up to the low to mid 90s. Heat index values could be even higher as moisture returns, reaching all the way into the upper 90s. This will be right outside of the heat advisory threshold so make sure you have ways to cool off and stay hydrated. There are also several systems moving through the area that will bring us some good rainfall. While development looks isolated to scattered in nature, a lot of us should see a shower or two as the week ends. Friday night lights may be paired with an umbrella once again depending on where you're at.
Once showers clear out Friday, we will see sunshine return for the weekend. Temperatures also start to cool off back into the mid 80s and overnight lows could drop into the mid 60s.