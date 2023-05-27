Isolated showers and thunderstorms will still be possible on our Sunday

For the last few days we have seen a little bit in the way of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over portions of our area. Some of the rain has been on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms have been on the hefty side at times. Mainly strong and gusty winds, along with some small hail have been found with some of the stronger thunderstorms. All of this has been due to some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with a weak cold front sailing through our area.
We have see temperatures today in the wide variety area. Some of the areas that have seen plenty of rainfall have stayed in the 60s and 70s today, while some of the areas that have seen plenty of sunshine warmed up well into the 80s.
We will still see some isolated showers and thunderstorms as the rule across our area over the next few days. Albeit, most areas will see plenty of sunshine as the rule. Even though we will see some isolated showers and thunderstorms get briefly a little on the heavy and hefty side, overall most of the activity will stay well below severe weather limits across the area.
We will see temperatures stay mostly in the upper 70s to middle 80s for the highs on our Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. Also, worth mentioning is the overnight low temperatures for the next few nights will drop off down into the unseasonably cool 50s to lower 60s across the area. However, some isolated areas may not reach that high due to those isolated showers and thunderstorms at times.
Down the line we will see both the daytime high temperatures and the overnight low temperatures warm up a bit. We will see our humidity values increase also. This will give us a bit more in the way of higher heat index values during this time period. We will also see just a little bit better chance for some showers and thunderstorms at times. This will be due to some more bits and pieces of low pressure along with some weak fronts lingering in our area.