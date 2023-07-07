Isolated showers and thunderstorms return for Friday afternoon

Majority of us remain dry heading into our Friday afternoon. This is likely to change as isolated showers will develop to our west and move into our area this afternoon/evening. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but a few may have some rumbles of thunder. Similar to the rain chances, temperatures will also be on the rise as our day progresses. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s with heat index values right around 100.
The weekend provides plenty of chances for rain. Most of the timing looks to be in the afternoon/evening both days. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the main threats with these storms. There is currently a level 2/5 risk for severe weather both Saturday and Sunday for portions of our area. High temperatures look to be in the upper 80s, low 90s with overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 70s.
Next week we are still hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s most days. The fortunate thing is that rain will not be as prominent as it was this week.