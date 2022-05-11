Isolated showers and thunderstorms in store for a very warm Thursday

Our weather pattern has changed very little over the past several days. We have continued to see some patches of cloud cover at times with plenty of sunshine at times. Most of our high temperatures have been reaching well into the 80s to lower 90s across the area.
Little change will be expected over the next several days. We will see bits and pieces of low pressure move through our area at times. This will give us some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mix of things. We will see a few isolated thunderstorms try to get a little on the heavy and hefty side at times.
Our best bet for some showers and thunderstorms will be for this weekend. This will be due to a little bit of a cold front and some low pressure working its way into our weather forecast area. An isolated heavy and/or hefty thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question.
We will see our temperatures drop off by a few degrees due to the bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the weak cold front. However, we are not expecting a major drop in temperatures for this weekend and early next week. As a matter of fact, we could be even warmer next week across our area.
