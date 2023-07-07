Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue overnight into Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue to move through our area through the overnight hours. While these storms may contain heavy rainfall and some rumbles of thunder, they should remain below severe limits. Temperatures should be on the decline heading into the evening dropping into the low 70s. Showers should clear out more as the sun goes down. This means apart from the brief isolated shower, majority of us will be dry.
The dry air overnight will quickly be interrupted by rainfall on Saturday. While the main threat for rain will come in the afternoon, isolated showers out ahead of the front will pop up as early as mid morning. A few storms Saturday afternoon may be on the stronger side. The stronger components with these storms will be the heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail. Currently, there is a level 2/5 risk for severe weather. High temperatures look to be in the upper 80s with overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 70s.
Sunday is very similar to Saturday unfortunately. There is another risk of severe weather (currently a level 2/5). Timing looks to be toward the afternoon, but some isolated showers could develop by late morning. The main threats with these storms will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail. High temperatures will once again top out in the upper 80s and overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 70s.
Next week we are still hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s most days. The fortunate thing is that rain will not be as prominent as it was this week.