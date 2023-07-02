Isolated showers and storms continue into Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue to be the story heading into the evening. A few have warranted severe tags as the afternoon has gone on and the severe possibility will still be there for some storms overnight. The main threats if these storms become severe include gusty wind and large hail. Cloud to ground lightning has also been an issue with these storms. While the majority of us will be dry overnight, isolated thunderstorms will continue to move through our area into our Monday.
Monday will be much cooler than the past couple days with temperatures starting out in the mid 70s and only rising into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will still be an issue around the 100-105 degree range meaning a few of us may still be under a heat advisory for tomorrow. The rain chances also stick with us into the start of our work week. The best chances will be towards the afternoon, but isolated showers remain possible all day. These should remain below severe limits, but some storms may have a few rumbles of thunder with it.
Independence Day is looking very similar to Monday. Temperatures will only be in the low 90s so continuing to be much cooler than the past couple of days. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. Muggy air will still be in place which is no surprise for this time of year. Afternoon rain showers are expected, but should remain isolated in nature which may allow partial opportunities to launch those fireworks.
These conditions will persist into the rest of the work week as well. High temperatures should remain in the low 90s and low temperatures should be in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon showers are possible each day with a few of those being on the hefty side at times.