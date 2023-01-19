Increasing clouds and decreasing temperatures Friday

We will be cooler to start Friday ahead of some weekend rainfall that could impact some of your plans.
Friday starts in the mid 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s with increasing high clouds. Saturday starts in the mid 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s as clouds increase more. Late in the day isolated showers become more likely into early Sunday morning. Sunday starts in the mid 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s. Isolated showers for me possible through Sunday, but we’re not talking about a ton of meaningful moisture even if it is enough to mess up some outdoor plans.
Next week starts off dry with temperatures in the mid 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s by afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will go along with that.
Moisture returns by late Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s Tuesday reaching the low 50s by afternoon and perhaps on the upper 40s for some locations. Showers begin late in the day, and it’s not inconceivable they could be more than just rain. While the threat is more likely up north of our area, it’s something we are watching closely. That chance for moisture will continue into Wednesday morning with isolated showers likely overnight and some question related to the precipitation type, especially up in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Kentucky. Temperatures start the morning in the low 30s Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 40s by afternoon. The greatest chance for moisture will be the first half of the day.