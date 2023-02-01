Ice for some Wednesday night before a very wet Thursday

Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through early Thursday.
An Ice Storm Warning indicates that ice accumulation is possible. Driving could be a problem in these areas, especially bridges and overpasses. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued when some travel disruptions are possible from freezing rain or sleet that will not amount to much.
Rain and freezing rain continues into Wednesday night with temperatures flirting with the freezing point. Most of us should contend with just rainfall as the temperatures will actually increase a little bit overnight. Still, exercise caution and assume the elevated surfaces are iced over, especially if you are under the ice storm warning or winter weather advisory.
Temperatures start around the freezing point early Thursday morning and should increase into the low 40s during the day. Widespread rainfall will be heavy and help force the temperatures up somewhat, even for our coldest locations. Some rainfall totals could exceed 2 inches Thursday evening. By late Thursday evening we should start to clear out and temperatures by early Friday morning drop near the freezing point. This should lead to some black ice for some spots early Friday morning so exercise caution. By Friday afternoon, temperatures should make it into the mid 40s and we should see mostly sunny skies.
The weekend should be dry with temperature starting in the 20s on Saturday and reaching the mid 50s by afternoon. Sunday will start in the mid 30s with highs reaching the lower 60s. Both days should include some sunshine.
The 60s are back for next week with mid 60s probably through at least mid week. Rain chances could start to come back as early as next Tuesday.