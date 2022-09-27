 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR
ALL OF NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND...between 15 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Ian will pound Florida on our Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Ian will stay well off to the east of our area

High pressure will dominate our weather forecast for most of the next seven days

High pressure has been our dominant force in our area over the last several weeks. We have been enjoying nice and tranquil weather for most of the last several weeks across our area. Now, things have gotten to the point that we are just plain too dry across our area. So, our fire danger is increasing across our area and this is going to wreak havoc in some areas. Also, we have seen the drought levels on the rise across our area due to the lack of rainfall . . . . .

Ian will be gaining some strength as we go through the evening and overnight hours.. As a matter of fact by later this evening and into Wednesday Ian could be even a stronger major hurricane with wind gusts over 170 mph as it moves farther into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. We will see Ian move into the Western portion of Florida as we go through our Wednesday afternoon and evening. Ian (if this forecast stays true) will not have an effect in our area.

We will continue to see an unnamed high pressure area dominate our weather forecast throughout the week and into this weekend. This means that we will stay on the dry (with sunshine filled skies) side and we will stay on the seasonable to at times below seasonable side when it comes to the temperatures. Most of our high temperatures this week will stay in the 40s and 50s. While, most of our high temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you