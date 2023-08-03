Hot weather today with some storms possible

The hot conditions get hotter for the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s and the muggy air will once again be a factor. These conditions being in place has resulted in multiple heat advisories and heat warnings being issued across not only Mississippi, but the bulk of the southeast. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-115. It is definitely a good day to stay indoors if you can and make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day. We have the chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon, but the majority of us do stay dry for Thursday. Some storms could be strong to severe though.
Friday will see hot conditions once again along with that muggy air. Heat concerns will still be the highlight across our area with temperatures heading back into the upper 90s. There is a chance for some late morning showers that will continue into the afternoon , but this will just contain locally heavy rainfall, we have a small severe weather threat with these storms.
This weekend will have temperatures being pretty consistent in the upper 90s and low temperatures into the mid 70s. Heat advisories are expected as we head into the weekend with that muggy air still going to be in place. It is key with these types of weather conditions that we stay hydrated and try to find different ways to cool off.