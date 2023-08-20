Hot temperatures get even hotter for our upcoming work week

Our Sunday has consisted of beautifully hot weather. Abundant sunshine highlighted our skies and warmed temperatures into the mid 90s. Even though it was hot, it was bearable. As the evening progresses, the sun will set and those temperatures will begin to drop. All the way into the low to mid 70s overnight. Even though the sun will be setting, our skies will continue to be clear and will show off that starry night.
Monday sees that sunshine return along with even higher temperatures. A lot of us will be in the upper 90s by the afternoon. A lot of northeast Mississippi is under an excessive heat advisory meaning heat index values will be anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees with some places feeling even hotter. At least the good thing with the forecast is that there is no rain expected so this would be a great time to head to the pool after school.
Temperatures will steadily get higher and higher heading into the midweek. We will see values reach into the low 100s. A few of us will be right around the record high temperatures for those select days. Heat index values will be 110 or greater resulting in more heat advisories and warnings. It is so important that we stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool. Rain chances remain little to none for this upcoming work week so the umbrella can take a little break for a bit.