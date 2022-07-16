Hot Sunday before Storms Return into the Work Week

Some spot, brief showers are possible for our evening but most of us will stay dry and hot... The heat will also continue for our Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be 100+ into the afternoon. As we go into the evening, a front will begin to dip down to our area but most of us will not see rainfall until Monday.
Showers and storms will be just to our north for Sunday evening. Some models have this system making it into North East Mississippi earlier into late Sunday. This will bring heavy rainfall, and strong wind gusts into the area. Make sure to stay weather aware going into the back half of the day and keep it here for the latest timing and impacts.
Showers and storms will be more prevalent for our Monday. The day starts in the mid 70s with high temperatures only reaching the low 90s. Monday will be our only "below normal" day we have going forward. This is due to the rain-cooled air. Unfortunately, that means heat is building in a big way once again next week with temperatures in at least the middle to upper 90s for highs.
A major heat wave on the Great Plains could make its way toward us and kick us back into the triple digits in regard to temperature, but for now I'm keeping it in the upper 90s. Either way, the heat could once again exceed 110 next week, so be on the lookout for multiple possible excessive heat warnings and advisories.
