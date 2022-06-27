Hot, however not as hot as the last few weeks, over the next several days

After some pretty hot and humid days over the weekend, along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms on our Sunday . . . . . things have cooled off just a bit. We saw most of our high temperatures on this Monday in the seasonable category of upper 80s to middle 90s. All in all, still on the hot and seasonable side . . . . . However, not as hot and humid as what we have seen in our area over the last few weeks.
We are going to see this seasonable to slightly above normal trend continue in our weather forecast for the next several days. We will see most of our high temperatures reach into the upper 80s to middle 90s. We will see the heat index values stay equal to the air temperatures, if not slightly higher at times.
We will see an old front and a few new fronts (even some bits and pieces of low pressure at times) this week give us some scattered chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times (especially later portions of the work week and into the weekend). We even could see a tropical cyclone down the line affect our area.
All of this will play with our temperatures. Albeit, we are forecasting seasonable conditions . . . . . Do not be surprised that some days may be hotter than expected due to the lack of some of these scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.
