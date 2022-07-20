 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot and humid weather today and over the next several days

Heat Advisories and Warning for Wednesday
Maxuser

We have heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for all of our area today and more likely over the next several days. As we go through the next several days, we will see some what lesser chances for some rain and thunderstorms. This will be due to lesser in the ways of fronts and bits and pieces of low pressure in the area.

There will still be somewhat of a kick out there, so do not be surprised at seeing some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms every now and then across our area. All in all, with the lack of any organized areas of rainfall and the chances of seeing more sunshine than not. Expect those temperatures (especially high temperatures) to really warm up once again. We will see most of the high temperatures well into the 90s to around the lower 100s. We will see the heat index in many areas top off in the 104-to-115-degree category. Some towns will be a little bit hotter at times.

All in all, this latest heat event will work its way well into the month of August. This will leave July most likely the hottest month ever in the history of Tupelo. Not, just month of July. We are talking the hottest month ever in history. So, please be careful as you venture out and about over the next several days.

