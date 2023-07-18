Hot and humid today with some storms for the evening

We are mostly dry and mostly sunny again today. The sunshine warms us up though into the mid 90s. Heat advisories are in effect for multiple counties. This means that heat index values will be anywhere from 100-105 degrees. Make sure to take frequent breaks from the outdoors and stay hydrated throughout the day. Some storms are possible heading into the late afternoon/evening, but the majority of us will stay dry. These storms may get on the hefty side with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts being the main threat. Most of the rain will be in our Northeast counties.
There will be a steady increase in both the high and low temperatures heading into the rest of this week. High temperatures will reach into the upper 90s just under the triple digit threshold. Low temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s meaning there will be very minor night-time cooling relief. The warmer temperatures aren't the only thing we need to consider heading into this week. Muggy air will make conditions feel much more miserable. This will cause heat index values to rise up to 110-115 degrees. As a result of this, heat advisories and warnings will be expected through the duration of the week. Thursday and Friday will see showers and thunderstorms move into the area during the afternoon in isolated fashion. Friday's rain moves in ahead of a cold front that will cause those weekend temperatures to cool off a bit.