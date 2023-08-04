Hot and humid for most with some storms

Friday will see the chance for strong storms. The same threats of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts look to be the main elements with this system. The timing of this system is best toward the mid morning and early afternoon. Heat will also play a factor for our Friday forecast. Heat index values anywhere from bearable to 110 degrees is expected for our area. This depends on the timing of the rainfall as well as the positioning. Either way, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks because it'll be hot no matter where you live.
This weekend sees temperatures start to decrease a degree or two. Although they are trending downward, heat will continue to be a concern so expect head advisories and warnings to once again be issued for a few counties in our area. Showers are possible as well, but will remain isolated to scattered in nature so keep an umbrella on hand in case one pops up close by. Most of the weekend rain looks to be below severe levels but some storms could bring some breezy conditions.