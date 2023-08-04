 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...In Arkansas, Clay, Greene and Mississippi Counties. In
Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. In Mississippi,
DeSoto County. In Tennessee, Shelby County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot and humid for most with some storms

Severe weather risk Friday
August 4, 2023

Friday will see the chance for strong storms. The same threats of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts look to be the main elements with this system. The timing of this system is best toward the mid morning and early afternoon. Heat will also play a factor for our Friday forecast. Heat index values anywhere from bearable to 110 degrees is expected for our area. This depends on the timing of the rainfall as well as the positioning. Either way, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks because it'll be hot no matter where you live.

This weekend sees temperatures start to decrease a degree or two. Although they are trending downward, heat will continue to be a concern so expect head advisories and warnings to once again be issued for a few counties in our area. Showers are possible as well, but will remain isolated to scattered in nature so keep an umbrella on hand in case one pops up close by. Most of the weekend rain looks to be below severe levels but some storms could bring some breezy conditions.

