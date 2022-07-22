Hot and humid conditions will continue for our weekend

Heat advisories will linger over portions of our area as we go into the upcoming weekend. Another hot and humid day was found across our area on this Friday. Albeit, we did not see high temperatures and heat index values in the outrageous level that we have seen at times over the last several weeks. We saw most of our high temperatures across the area reach well into the 90s. Just slightly above the normal in most areas for this time of the year. We saw the heat index values top off in the 100-to-108-degree range. This little lesser intensity of the heat was due to a little lower dewpoint across our area. We also saw a little bit of cloud cover at times move through our area.
We are going to continue to see hot temperatures and high heat index values across our area over the next several days. We will see most of the high temperatures reach into the slightly above normal middle to upper 90s. Every now and then some towns will top off near 100 degrees. We will see the heat index values top off in the 100-to-110-degree category on most of the next several days.
We could see some higher heat index values as we go into the middle to late portion of next week. We will see little bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the heating of the day give us some chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity will stay on the isolated to widely scattered side over the next several days. A few of the rain areas may end up being on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will end up being on the hefty side at times. The main culprit with these hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds.
All in all, continue to be careful with this heat that we will be experiencing over the next several days. This could still take a toll on you. Drink plenty and safe amounts of water as you venture out and about.
