 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hot and humid conditions will continue for our weekend

  • 0
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at times this weekend

Heat advisories will linger over portions of our area as we go into the upcoming weekend. Another hot and humid day was found across our area on this Friday. Albeit, we did not see high temperatures and heat index values in the outrageous level that we have seen at times over the last several weeks. We saw most of our high temperatures across the area reach well into the 90s. Just slightly above the normal in most areas for this time of the year. We saw the heat index values top off in the 100-to-108-degree range. This little lesser intensity of the heat was due to a little lower dewpoint across our area. We also saw a little bit of cloud cover at times move through our area.

We are going to continue to see hot temperatures and high heat index values across our area over the next several days. We will see most of the high temperatures reach into the slightly above normal middle to upper 90s. Every now and then some towns will top off near 100 degrees. We will see the heat index values top off in the 100-to-110-degree category on most of the next several days.

We could see some higher heat index values as we go into the middle to late portion of next week. We will see little bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the heating of the day give us some chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity will stay on the isolated to widely scattered side over the next several days. A few of the rain areas may end up being on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will end up being on the hefty side at times. The main culprit with these hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds.

All in all, continue to be careful with this heat that we will be experiencing over the next several days. This could still take a toll on you. Drink plenty and safe amounts of water as you venture out and about.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you