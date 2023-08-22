Hot and humid again today

We will see a week that will be in the very hot temperature category and on the dry side for the most part. All of this has and will be due to some high pressure that continues to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days.
We will see our temperatures once again reach into the 90s to near 100 for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 100 degrees. As a matter of fact we will see the heat index get well over 110 at times as we go into our work week. Get ready for this and take it easy as you go out and about.
There is some hope for some relief from the heat and some chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into the upcoming weekend. This little bit of hope will be in the form of a cold front that will move into our area.