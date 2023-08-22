 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hot and humid again today

August 22, 2023

We will see a week that will be in the very hot temperature category and on the dry side for the most part. All of this has and will be due to some high pressure that continues to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days.

We will see our temperatures once again reach into the 90s to near 100 for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 100 degrees. As a matter of fact we will see the heat index get well over 110 at times as we go into our work week. Get ready for this and take it easy as you go out and about.

There is some hope for some relief from the heat and some chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into the upcoming weekend. This little bit of hope will be in the form of a cold front that will move into our area.

