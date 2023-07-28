Hot and getting more humid into the weekend

Happy Friday! We are mostly clear and dry for the start of the day. We will see plenty of sunshine and that will warm us up; temperatures climb to the upper 90s close to 100. We have heat advisories across the area today and will have more issued through the weekend.
We will see somewhat of a better chance of rain for this weekend and into early next week. The chance for rainfall will be in the 20 percent or so category. Some of the storms on Sunday could be on the stronger side with some breezy conditions. Most of us will still miss out on any rain. A few showers could linger through the work week.
We will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some more heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees. This hot and mostly dry pattern looks to stick around for a while so stay cool and hydrated.