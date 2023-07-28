 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot and getting more humid into the weekend

July 28, 2023

Happy Friday! We are mostly clear and dry for the start of the day. We will see plenty of sunshine and that will warm us up; temperatures climb to the upper 90s close to 100. We have heat advisories across the area today and will have more issued through the weekend.

We will see somewhat of a better chance of rain for this weekend and into early next week. The chance for rainfall will be in the 20 percent or so category. Some of the storms on Sunday could be on the stronger side with some breezy conditions. Most of us will still miss out on any rain. A few showers could linger through the work week.

We will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some more heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees. This hot and mostly dry pattern looks to stick around for a while so stay cool and hydrated.

