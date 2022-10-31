 Skip to main content
High pressure will move in a little better into our area on our Tuesday

Not too shabby of a forecast for this week

High pressure for the most part dominates our weather forecast this week

After some weekend rain and thunderstorms we are now going to be drying out the area, along with clearing out the skies,

We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast over the next several days. We will see mild temperatures as the rule as the air with this latest high pressure is a mix of some Canadian and Pacific air. We will see some cloud cover at times as little bits and pieces of low pressure will try to undermine the high pressure.

All in all we will see some chances for some showers and thunderstorms return into our weather forecast for this upcoming weekend. We will see that chance due to some stronger low pressure moving back into our area by that time period.

