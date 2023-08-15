High pressure will keep some good looking weather Wednesday

After some showers and thunderstorms overnight, due to a passage of a cold front . . . . . . we are now for a few days going to reap the benefits of the cold front. We will see generally sunshine filled skies for several days.
We will see most of the high temperatures stay in the 80s and most of the overnight low temperatures stay in the 60s.
However, this great weather trend will change back to square one with the high heat and humidity by the time we go into the upcoming weekend and into early next week. We will see our temperatures once again reach into the 90s to near 100 for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 100 degrees.