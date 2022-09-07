High pressure will keep our weather on the good side for our Thursday

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were once again the rule across our area on this Wednesday. A few of the areas of rain and thunderstorms did get a little on the heavy side at times. The main culprit with these areas of rain and thunderstorms was some heavy rainfall at times. Otherwise, we saw variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies as the rule across our area. Temperatures were once again in the wide variety category due to the wide variety of cloud cover across our area.
All of this was due to the passage of a cold front that lingered in our area over the last several days. This cold front has moved its way toward coastal portions of The Gulf of Mexico. It will stay in that area through our Thursday Night and into our Friday morning. This will allow some room for high pressure to build into our area for this evening and stay in our area through our Friday morning. This high pressure will keep our area on the dry side through our Friday morning.
As we go through our day on our Friday, the aforementioned front will move back northward and some low pressure will join it. This combo will give our area some more good chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into our Friday afternoon and all the way through the upcoming weekend. There will be the potential once again for some heavy rainfall at time and some hefty thunderstorms at times with this weather set up. The main culprit for the hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times.
Most of the activity will gradually clear out of our area by Sunday night and into our Monday. This will be due to the passage of a cold front. This cold front will dry us out and may bring into our area a little bit of a taste of fall during our late Summer, as some overnight lows will be well down into the 50s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link