Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

High pressure will gradually push into our area our Tuesday evening

  • Updated
severe weather risk for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Severe weather risk for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

All of the heavy and hefty thunderstorms have moved off to the east of our area this afternoon.  So, do not worry about the severe weather possibilities.

We will see high pressure move into our area to dominate our weather forecast for the rest of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday, we start in the mid to upper 40s with high temperatures still expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon under mostly clear skies. Until more low pressure this weekend will bring back some chances for more rain at times.

