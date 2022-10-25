High pressure will gradually push into our area our Tuesday evening

All of the heavy and hefty thunderstorms have moved off to the east of our area this afternoon. So, do not worry about the severe weather possibilities.

We will see high pressure move into our area to dominate our weather forecast for the rest of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday, we start in the mid to upper 40s with high temperatures still expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon under mostly clear skies. Until more low pressure this weekend will bring back some chances for more rain at times.