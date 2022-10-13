High pressure will continue to keep us in good shape from Thursday to Saturday

All of the rain and thunderstorms that we received on our Wednesday and Wednesday night were good for the area, however not a drought buster and/or and an end to the fire danger in our area.
We have seen high pressure now move back into our area and our weather was much nicer and calmer in comparison on our Thursday. We will continue to see high pressure keep our are nice and calm through our Saturday.
We will see another front on Saturday afternoon and into our Sunday move into our area. This will give our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be briefly on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times.
We will once again see most of the activity clear out of our area later on Sunday and into Monday as high pressure once again builds into our area. We will once again see some calmer conditions move back into our area, along with some of the coolest temperatures of the season so far for both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight lows. As a matter of fact we may see some towns down to near freezing for the overnight lows.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link