High pressure keeps things dry to start our week

High pressure continues to remain in our area and will continue to do so heading into the evening. This is providing us with much drier conditions and clear skies which will let us see those starry skies. Temperatures are also a bit cooler than what we typically expect this time of year as they drop into the upper 60s. While a brief, very isolated shower is possible, the majority of us stay dry through the duration of the night.
High pressure will stick with us into the start of our work week giving us dry conditions yet again for Monday. It will be another day filled with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will feel a bit warmer rising back into the 90s. There may be a few clouds passing in the sky, but no rain is expected to be paired with them. Try and make some afternoon plans to get outside to take advantage of this beautiful weather.
This dry air and clear skies will stick with us for the entire start of our work week. This will be the case until the high pressure over us moves east. Once this happens, afternoon scattered showers will return, but this likely won't be the case until the end of the work week.
The temperatures, however, will vary each day. There will be a progressive warming trend heading into the week with temperatures rising into the mid 90s by Wednesday. Our overnight low temperatures will be on the rise as well into the mid 70s around that same time frame.