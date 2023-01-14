High pressure dominates the weekend, bringing chilly temperatures and sunshine

Temperatures this morning will hover near freezing in the lower 30s with a slight wind chill making it feel like the mid-20s. The cloud cover we saw last night will briefly linger into the morning before more sunshine makes its way into the forecast. Our high temperatures for this afternoon will remain on the chilly side, in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday morning will begin in the upper-20s to low 30s, and by the afternoon we will warm into the mid-50s. A high pressure in our area will help hold our rain chances off, and lead to a mostly sunny weekend.
Warmer temperatures and moisture return on Monday with our low starting out in the mid-40s and warming into the 60s. Rain chances will reach our region by late evening into pre-dawn Tuesday. There is a possibility for a few isolated thunderstorms embedded within this system.
Tuesday, despite the chance for some rainfall in the morning, we will be on the drier side before another system reaches us on Wednesday. We anticipate the thunderstorm activity will move in late Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. This set of storms will be more concerning as there is a chance that it could produce severe weather. Damaging winds and perhaps tornadoes are a possibility. With all of that being said, this system is still quite a ways out so this forecast will undergo some tweaking as it approaches.