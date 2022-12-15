High pressure continues to provide dry air and cooler temperatures

We are still enjoying those clear skies and cooler temperatures from the front that passed through yesterday. Drier air is also in place as high pressure begins to settle in behind the front. Heading overnight, those clear skies continue and temperatures will be even colder dropping to around freezing in the low 30's.
Those sunny skies are not going anywhere heading into our Friday with high pressure giving us another day of dry and clear conditions. It will be another cooler day for us with high temperatures rising close to our average for this time of year in the low 50's. Into the evening, while atmospheric conditions are sustained, temperatures will drop back to sub freezing for some of us.
The weekend looks to be a lot drier compared to the past few weekends as high pressure is maintained. We may see a few passing clouds, but should not impede that sunshine too much. Make sure to pack a jacket as temperatures will be a little below average in the low 50's, upper 40's. Low temperatures overnight will drop to the mid to upper 20's. This will be the perfect time to get some last minute Christmas shopping in before Christmas next week.
Before Christmas comes to town, we may see a few chances of some isolated showers in the early portion of our work week. High temperatures remain close to average or a little bit below sitting in the upper 40's, low 50's. Low temperatures are going to be in the upper 20's to around freezing in the low 30's.