More showers and thunderstorms for overnight and Friday

It is not just the rain today but also more heat. Places that see more rain won't warm up as much but for those staying dry it is hot and humid again today. Temperatures reaching in some places into the 90s and some heat index values well into the 90s to lower 100s over portions of our area. Heat advisories close by, severe weather potential and flooding potential will linger in our area for the next several days.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms across portions of our area continue through the weekend. Some of the activity on the heavy side at times. Most of our high temperatures over the next several days will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Most of our daytime heat index values will be in the middle 90s to around 107 degrees. Most of our overnight low temperature will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s. So, all in all be weather aware over the next several days.