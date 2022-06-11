Heat Advisory already in place for our Sunday

As the weekend goes on, high pressure continues to build into our area. This will maintain the mostly dry conditions but also, as a result, allow very warm temperatures into Sunday and this week. We will see some of the hottest temperatures of the season and humidity will also be on the rise. This could give us several afternoons with heat index values reaching to above 100 degrees at times.
This hot weather patterns begins with Sunday with heat index values well into the 100s by the afternoon. Because of this, the entire WTVA viewing area, minus our Alabama counties, is under a Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 8 PM. Make sure to stay hydrated and weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.
Going into next week, these same conditions will be drawn out keeping things hot and humid. Temperatures at times could reach upper 90's, especially mid-week. Heat index values will also likely stay into the 100s. This could prompt additional advisories through the week. Showers and storms chances return late week but are still low.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link