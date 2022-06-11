 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sunday's high heat and humidity will mark
the beginning of a prolonged heat wave that will impact the Mid-
South region. Several days of heat index values above 100
degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can
increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat Advisory already in place for our Sunday

Heat Advisory Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM
As the weekend goes on, high pressure continues to build into our area. This will maintain the mostly dry conditions but also, as a result, allow very warm temperatures into Sunday and this week. We will see some of the hottest temperatures of the season and humidity will also be on the rise. This could give us several afternoons with heat index values reaching to above 100 degrees at times.

This hot weather patterns begins with Sunday with heat index values well into the 100s by the afternoon. Because of this, the entire WTVA viewing area, minus our Alabama counties, is under a Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 8 PM. Make sure to stay hydrated and weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

Going into next week, these same conditions will be drawn out keeping things hot and humid. Temperatures at times could reach upper 90's, especially mid-week. Heat index values will also likely stay into the 100s. This could prompt additional advisories through the week. Showers and storms chances return late week but are still low.

