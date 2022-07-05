 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values at or above 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Heat Advisory will likely be upgraded
to an Excessive Heat Warning later this week, for locations
where heat indices in excess of 110 degrees are expected. Heat
Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be
extended through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat advisories start today and go through much of the work week

  • Updated
  • 0
Showers and some storms for the afternoon
Maxuser

We have heat advisories in effect for our area over the next several days. This will continue to be the weather story for the next several days. As we will continue the same old, same old weather pattern across our area at least through this next upcoming weekend.

We will see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon mostly. All of this basically due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure passing through our area. One thing to note, we will see our chances for some rain and thunderstorms start to dwindle a bit by mid to the late week. This may give us a little better chance to get a little bit hotter across our area during this time period.

We will see most of the high temperatures reach to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. While, most of the heat index values will increase into the 107-to-114-degree area. So please be careful as you venture out and about.

We could see a little bit of relief during the late weekend and into early portions of next week. This will be due to a cold front moving through our area on later portions of our Sunday and into our Monday. We will not see a big temperature drop during this time period. However, anything in the right direction is considered good.

