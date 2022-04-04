Good looking Monday, however strong to severe storms will return soon

After a wonderful weekend, filled with mostly good weather . . . . . Changes are coming to our weather forecast starting off with later tonight and through the next few days.
Changes in our weather forecast will be due to some frontal systems moving through our area over the next few days. We will see off and on chances for some rain and thunderstorms, starting with later tonight. We will see off and on chances that there will be some heavy rain at times. We will see off and on chances some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. This activity will linger in our weather forecast through our Wednesday. So, this will be a bit of time to be weather alert across our area.
We will see high pressure build back into our weather forecast on later portions of our Wednesday. This will once again clear out our skies and we will stay calm into our weekend.
- Timing: Off and on chances from early Tuesday morning through our Wednesday.
- Movement: Mostly west to east movement of thunderstorms
- Impacts: Strong and gusty winds the most likely severe weather. Isolated tornadoes and isolated hail at times.
