Getting warmer as severe storm chances increase by mid-week
A warming trend takes hold as we head toward midweek as a potent storm system looms that could bring the potential for damaging winds and perhaps tornadoes. Wednesday’s severe weather risk is presently at Level 3 out of 5 but that could be upgraded if confidence increases.
Tuesday starts off in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. An intermittent sprinkle isn’t impossible early Tuesday but it is not exactly likely to be meaningful. Clouds remain steady yet don’t inhibit temperatures much, because we should be in the upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday starts off in the mid 60s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. A strong front will bring with it the potential for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday, with the timeframe right now likely after 3 to 4 PM and prior to midnight. Near that front, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes remain a possibility. The main thing holding this back from being a more significant severe weather potential is a limited amount of fuel. As with all ingredients, though, you don’t have to have an excessive amount to create the recipe, and so we could still end up in a scenario where we have just the right amount of fuel to go with the available strong winds aloft to produce a few tornadoes. In either case, plan accordingly and expect that some severe storms will impact your plans the second half of Wednesday.
Wednesday night, storms should exit into Alabama and by early Thursday, by the time we wake up, we should be drying out. Temperatures likely start in the low 50s Thursday and will struggle to make it into the low 60s by Thursday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.
Friday should be dry with a bit of sunshine. Temperatures start in the low 40s with high temperatures making it into the mid 60s. Our next quick moving wave arrives Saturday, with temperature starting in the mid 40s and high temperatures in the upper 60s. We will keep a 20% coverage of rainfall in there, but most projections have very little meaningful moisture.
Sunday starts in the mid 40s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. We likely see temperatures return to the 70s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.
Another storm chance could merge by Tuesday of next week. As you can imagine, there remain more questions than answers revolving around that chance, but certainly we will monitor moisture return and its impact on that potential.
