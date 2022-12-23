Getting just a little better with the temperatures on our Saturday, Christmas Eve

Wind chill advisories and warnings continue for most of our area as we go into our Friday night and into our Saturday. We have seen the coldest air in nearly five years move into our area yesterday and overnight last night.
Most of our Friday was on the blustery side with most of the high temperatures reaching into the upper teens to lower 20s. Roughly, 30 to 35 degrees below the normal high temperature for this time of the year. We saw wind chills on our Friday afternoon barely reach above the zero degree area. Some towns stayed below zero for the wind chill this afternoon.
All of this was due to Canadian/Arctic high pressure moved into our area last night. We will see unseasonably cold air continue to be the weather rule through our holiday weekend and into early portions of next week.
By the middle sections of next week the aforementioned high pressure area will push off to the east of our area. This will give us some southerly winds and warm our area up considerably. Do not be surprised to see high temperatures reach to unseasonably warm category of near 79 degrees for a high temperature in many areas.
We will see a frontal system move into our area by later portions of the work week. Albeit, still a little too early to venture out on a limb too far . . . . . However, we could be seeing a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms by Thursday night and into our Friday of next week. We may even see some strong to severe thunderstorms not out of the question during that time period. However, stay tuned we will be updating this situation for later portions of next week as warranted.