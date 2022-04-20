Getting a little warmer for our Thursday

High pressure has dominated our weather for the last several days. Today, however we are seeing a little bit of low pressure move back into our weather forecast. This has given our area the increase in cloud cover on our Wednesday. This has also given our area a few showers and isolated thunderstorms at times.
We will continue to see bits and pieces of low-pressure flow through our area ahead of a cold front that is trying to move into our area for the overnight hours. We will see some brief heavy rainfall at times; however, we are not expecting any severe weather with this system.
Most of our area will clear out as we go into our Thursday, as more high pressure starts to dominate our weather forecast as we go through the day. This, high pressure will once again clear the skies out for several days. As a matter of fact, this will be the weather trend all the way into the upcoming weekend.
By later on Sunday night and into our early portion of next week. We will see another frontal system into our area. This will bring us some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times. We cannot rule out some isolated heavier thunderstorms at times.
