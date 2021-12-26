Gabe's Sunday Morning Forecast

Our warmest ever December weather continues across the area.
For the rest of our holiday weekend, high temps will be staying in the high 70s. Warmer and partly sunny conditions will stay into our Sunday afternoon.
We will see repeat performances for our world of weather over the next few afternoons. There will be enough of a kick at times from bits and pieces of low pressure out there, to produce a few isolated showers at times as we head into the new week.
For the most part, better chances for some showers and some thunderstorms will be found in our weather forecast, during middle to late portions of next week. We will see the better potential for some activity due to some fronts pushing into our area. We will see the chance at times for some heavy rainfall over portions of our area. We will see the possibility for some strong to even isolated severe thunderstorms at times over portions of our area.
Temperatures will continue to stay on the unseasonably mild side. Both for the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the start of the week and fall into the upper 60s by the end. Lows will be dipping into the low 50s by the weekend.
