Gabe's Sunday Morning Forecast - Winter weather ahead for Sunday, but beautiful weather for the start of the week

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one and a half inches. * WHERE...Portion of north Mississippi. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&