Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - Sunny skies but temperatures still well below average

  • Updated
  • 0
Wind Chills

Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - 1/22/22

A Canadian/Arctic high pressure has been gradually building into our area over the past days and will persist in our region for the next couple of days. This has given our area some gradual clearing and very cold temperatures.

Winds become lighter and variable which will make wind chill less of a factor in the weekend's temperatures. Winds will also switch to a westerly direction which will give us a warming trend this weekend into Monday, with temperatures peaking in the mid 50s.

Rain will be back into our weather forecast next week Monday night and Tuesday morning. This return of rainfall will be due to a low-pressure system coming from the south and a cold front moving through our area.

After the rain early next week another Canadian/Arctic high pressure will build into our area and bring back the well below normal temperatures and clearing skies.

