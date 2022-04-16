Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - Strong storms remain the theme for Easter weekend

 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR LEE, NORTHERN PONTOTOC, SOUTHERN UNION AND NORTHEASTERN
LAFAYETTE COUNTIES...

At 400 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tupelo, Oxford, New Albany, Pontotoc, Verona, Trace State Park,
Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville,
Ecru, New Harmony, Furrs, Troy, Pinedale, Etta, Denmark, Cambridge
and Nettleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A stalled front will be the focus for more shower and storm
development across Central Mississippi today. As a result,
training of showers and thunderstorms north of this front,
across this region, will be possible resulting in heavy
rainfall which could result in flash flooding and river
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - Strong storms remain the theme for Easter weekend

  • 0
7 Day Forecast
Maxuser

Some severe weather will return into our weather forecast for our holiday weekend. High pressure has dominated our weather over the last few days. It sure was a nice respite from all of the rain and thunderstorms that we had earlier in the week.

Well, now more low pressure and some fronts return to our area this morning and into the upcoming holiday weekend. We will see more chances for some rain and thunderstorms back in our weather forecast for the next few days. We will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. We will see some of the thunderstorms on the strong to severe side at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible, however large hail, along with some strong and gusty winds will be the main culprits.

Most of this activity will gradually clear out of our area as we go into our Sunday evening and into our Monday morning. We will see high pressure once again build into our area. We will see the dominance of high pressure for the first few days of our upcoming work week.

Albeit, we will see another front with some bits and pieces of low pressure build back into our weather forecast by later in our next work week. We will see at least some chance for some rain and thunderstorms return back into our weather forecast by later on Wednesday and into our Thursday.

Timing: Our next round of severe weather will be possible Early Saturday morning. More chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms for our Saturday afternoon to Easter Sunday evening

Movement: Variable: from northwest to southeast movement of thunderstorms on late Friday night and into Saturday morning and/or developing overhead on Saturday and/or Easter Sunday. Individual storms mostly southwest to northeast.

Impacts: Strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times the most likely form of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out of the question.

