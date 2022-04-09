Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - High pressure settles in leaving things sunny and dry

All in all, a blustery day will be the weather story for our area today. We will see wind chills cause temperatures to feel a bit cooler than what is indicated. High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather force in our world of weather over the next several days. This will give our area plenty of sunshine as the rule for the most part during the weekend. Along with this sunshine, temperatures will start to rise into Sunday back into the 80s.
Beyond that, for the most part we will see some pretty good weather for most of the weekend. Another thing to mention, we might see some pretty frosty conditions over the next couple of mornings. So, please take the proper precautions. This good weather trend will once again go through early portions of next week.
By next week we will see some more changes in our weather forecast. As more frontal systems move into our area and more chances for some rain and thunderstorms will be back into our area. We will see some potential for some heavy rainfall at times down the line. We will have some potential for some heavy and hefty thunderstorms down the line once again.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link