Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - Cold start to Saturday, but plenty of sunshine

Canadian high pressure has been trying to build into our area the past couple days, and has finally succeeded. Today is going to see those lingering clouds finally clear out making way for some beautiful sunshine. That high pressure will keep the air on the drier side and temperatures for the day continuing to be on the chillier side.
We will continue to see high pressure build into our area over the weekend. Chillier conditions are going to remain prominent throughout the weekend, but so will that sun. The skies remain clear throughout Saturday and on into Sunday making for a fantastic weekend.
Overall, we will see a gradual warming trend in our area as we go into the later weekend and into early to middle sections of next week. We will see some cold fronts and minor bits and pieces of low pressure work their way into our area at times. All in all, these areas of low pressure will bring us just a little bit of cloud cover at times. However, we will not see anything major in the ways of precipitation due to the low pressure. All in all, the cold fronts will just put a little road bump of cooler air on our road to some milder temperatures down the line.
