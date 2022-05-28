 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend ahead

  • 0
Highs
Maxuser

High pressure continues to settle into the area for our Memorial Day Weekend. Things look to remain dry for Saturday with a few passing clouds throughout the day. These weather conditions will remain prominent as we go through the rest of our weekend and into the start of next week.

Temperatures continue to rise throughout the week starting out in the low 80's for Saturday and reaching the low 90's by midweek next week. Overnight, temperatures remain in the low 60's and overnight lows continue to climb as well reaching the low 70's at the midweek point.

Although we are avoiding rainfall in the forecast for a decent amount of time, that Mississippi mugginess will be in store for us once these temperatures reach their peaks. Definitely something to accommodate for, but with that being the only concern, things are looking good for the next few days.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you