Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - A rain filled Saturday will transition into a wintry snow event on Sunday

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts. Lower amounts possible in Tupelo, MS. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, East Arkansas and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&