Frosty start to Saturday for a weekend warm up
A cool but frosty start has prompted Frost Advisories for much of the WTVA 9 News viewing area. There’s a definite warm-up on the way though into the weekend, and eventually that leads to more severe storm chances next week.
Saturday starts off with mostly clear skies and some frost, especially for the northern 2/3 of the viewing area. High temperatures make it into the mid 60s by afternoon otherwise it should be mostly sunny skies.
Sunday starts in the low 40s, with the possibility of maybe some limited frost near the Tennessee state line. High temperatures Sunday reach the upper 70s and perhaps low 80s for a few locations. Clouds arriving late in the day could keep us just below the 80° threshold, though.
Monday sees a return to moisture, and that’s reflected with a much warmer start. Temperatures begin in the mid 50s Monday morning with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. We expect mostly cloudy skies and rain chances remain still somewhat spotty, but around 30% peak coverage. By Tuesday, we start in the low 60s with high temperatures reaching for low 80s by afternoon. Once again, some isolated showers or storms are possible, but Monday and Tuesday should bring non-severe weather.
Wednesday could be a different story when it comes to storms. Another severe weather event is likely out on the Plains, and those storms could roll into our area by Wednesday evening/night. Timing is far from nailed down, but the ingredients for storms look like they should be pretty close to our area, with the primary risk zone to our west.
