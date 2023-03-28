Frosty conditions for Wednesday AM, severe thunderstorms by Friday afternoon and night

First of all we will see portions of our area see some frosty conditions overnight. The farther north you are the better your chances.
We did see a few isolated showers earlier today along with plenty of cloud cover. All of this was due to a little bit of low pressure sliding through our area this morning. Beyond that, we saw plenty of sunshine as the rule. We did see seasonable temperatures with most of the highs from the middle 60s into the middle 70s across our area.
We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for a few days and this will gradually warm our temperatures over the next few days and we will see plenty of sunshine as the rule for a few days.
We will see another strong frontal system move into our area. This will bring some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the strong to severe side at times. especially on our Friday afternoon/evening and into our Saturday morning. We will see all modes of severe weather once again in our area during this time period. So, please stay weather aware down the line for this next event. We will update the event as warranted.
We will see the low pressure linger in our area more or less as we go into the late weekend and into early portions of our next work week. We will see more chances for some scattered to patchy rain, along with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms linger in our weather forecast for that time period.
Storms that could be severe areas around our region for Friday afternoon/evening:
